Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Tee Higgins will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has also tacked on 1,091 yards on 74 grabs and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times and puts up 68.2 receiving yards per game.
  • Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 11.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Higgins has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Higgins was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception).
  • In his last three games, Higgins has 279 receiving yards on 17 receptions (21 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 93.0 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

