Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has also tacked on 1,091 yards on 74 grabs and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times and puts up 68.2 receiving yards per game.
- Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 11.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Higgins has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Higgins was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception).
- In his last three games, Higgins has 279 receiving yards on 17 receptions (21 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 93.0 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive