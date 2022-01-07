Tee Higgins will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins has also tacked on 1,091 yards on 74 grabs and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times and puts up 68.2 receiving yards per game.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.

Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Higgins' 61.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Browns are 11.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Higgins has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have given up 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Higgins was targeted five times and racked up three catches for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception).

In his last three games, Higgins has 279 receiving yards on 17 receptions (21 targets), with two touchdowns, averaging 93.0 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

