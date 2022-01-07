Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC South rivals will clash in NFL Week 18 action when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) face the Houston Texans (4-12).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 43 points in nine of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 43.8% of Houston's games (7/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.1 points per game, 4.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Titans and their opponents have scored an average of 48.0 points per game in 2021, 5.0 more than Sunday's total.

The 43-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has 10 wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

This season, the Titans are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

This year, the Titans score just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans give up (26.5).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.5 points.

The Titans collect 338.6 yards per game, 44.5 fewer yards than the 383.1 the Texans allow per contest.

When Tennessee picks up over 383.1 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Titans have 25 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 16 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 10-point margin or more nine times and are 4-5 ATS in those contests.

Houston's games this year have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Texans average 4.7 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Titans surrender (20.6).

Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall when the team puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Texans average 273.4 yards per game, 55.0 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans allow.

Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up more than 328.4 yards.

The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Home and road insights

Houston is 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home this year.

This season, Houston has gone over the total in five of eight games at home.

This season, Texans home games average 43.8 points, 0.8 more than this contest's over/under (43).

On the road, Tennessee is 4-3 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

This season, in five of seven away games Tennessee has hit the over.

Titans away games this season average 48.2 total points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (43).

