Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin has hauled in 73 receptions for 960 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and averages 60.0 receiving yards per game.
- McLaurin has been the target of 124 of his team's 532 passing attempts this season, or 23.3% of the target share.
- McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York
- McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 13.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- McLaurin put together a 61-yard performance against the Eagles last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
- McLaurin has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards during his last three games, averaging 50.7 yards per game.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
