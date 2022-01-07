Skip to main content
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents play in Week 18 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin has hauled in 73 receptions for 960 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and averages 60.0 receiving yards per game.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 124 of his team's 532 passing attempts this season, or 23.3% of the target share.
  • McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 13.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • McLaurin put together a 61-yard performance against the Eagles last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.
  • McLaurin has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards during his last three games, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

