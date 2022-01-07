In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Terry McLaurin for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East opponents play in Week 18 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin has hauled in 73 receptions for 960 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 124 times, and averages 60.0 receiving yards per game.

McLaurin has been the target of 124 of his team's 532 passing attempts this season, or 23.3% of the target share.

McLaurin (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 13.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

In five matchups with the Giants, McLaurin has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

The 245.3 yards per game the Giants are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs allowed this year, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

McLaurin put together a 61-yard performance against the Eagles last week on seven catches while being targeted eight times.

McLaurin has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards during his last three games, averaging 50.7 yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8% DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9%

