Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Tim Patrick will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick has totaled 639 yards on 47 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game, on 75 targets.
  • Patrick has been the target of 75 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 14.5% of the target share.
  • Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • In his six matchups against the Chiefs, Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (33.5).
  • In six matchups versus the Chiefs, Patrick has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
  • The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.
  • In his last three games, Patrick's five receptions (on nine targets) have led to 60 receiving yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

