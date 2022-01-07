Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick has totaled 639 yards on 47 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game, on 75 targets.
- Patrick has been the target of 75 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 14.5% of the target share.
- Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- In his six matchups against the Chiefs, Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (33.5).
- In six matchups versus the Chiefs, Patrick has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.
- The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.
- In his last three games, Patrick's five receptions (on nine targets) have led to 60 receiving yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
