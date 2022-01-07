Tim Patrick will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals square off in Week 18 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick has totaled 639 yards on 47 receptions with five touchdowns, averaging 39.9 yards per game, on 75 targets.

Patrick has been the target of 75 of his team's 516 passing attempts this season, or 14.5% of the target share.

Patrick has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

In his six matchups against the Chiefs, Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Saturday's game (33.5).

In six matchups versus the Chiefs, Patrick has had a touchdown catch, including multiple scores in one game.

The 269.0 yards per game the Chiefs are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

The Chiefs' defense is 21st in the league, conceding 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Patrick did not record a catch in last week's game against the Chargers.

In his last three games, Patrick's five receptions (on nine targets) have led to 60 receiving yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive