Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 4,990 passing yards this season (311.9 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (456-of-682), throwing 40 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
  • Brady has attempted 115 of his 682 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 5.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Brady completed 68.0% of his passes for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
  • Brady has thrown for 856 passing yards over his last three games (285.3 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage (78-of-128), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Powered By Data Skrive