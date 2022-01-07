Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 4,990 passing yards this season (311.9 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (456-of-682), throwing 40 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.
- Brady has attempted 115 of his 682 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Panthers.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 5.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jets, Brady completed 68.0% of his passes for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 856 passing yards over his last three games (285.3 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage (78-of-128), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Powered By Data Skrive