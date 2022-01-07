There will be player prop bet markets available for Tom Brady ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South opponents play in Week 18 when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 4,990 passing yards this season (311.9 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (456-of-682), throwing 40 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 28 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.1 yards per game.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.5% of the time while running the football 34.5% of the time.

Brady has attempted 115 of his 682 passes in the red zone, accounting for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brady averaged 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 5.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Brady threw a touchdown pass in each of those contests against the Panthers, and threw multiple TD passes against them four times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Brady completed 68.0% of his passes for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns with one interception.

Brady has thrown for 856 passing yards over his last three games (285.3 per game) and has a 60.9% completion percentage (78-of-128), throwing four touchdown passes with two interceptions.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

