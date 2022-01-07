Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Pollard has racked up 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has tacked on 39 catches for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
- He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Pollard has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles, 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.
- Pollard will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
- The Eagles have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Cardinals, Pollard picked up nine yards on three carries.
- He added 49 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Pollard has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).
- He also has eight catches for 78 receiving yards (26.0 per game).
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive