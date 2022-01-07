Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Tony Pollard ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Pollard has racked up 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has tacked on 39 catches for 337 yards (21.1 per game).

He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Pollard has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles, 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.

Pollard will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.

The Eagles have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Cardinals, Pollard picked up nine yards on three carries.

He added 49 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Pollard has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).

He also has eight catches for 78 receiving yards (26.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

