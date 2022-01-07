Skip to main content
Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

Oddsmakers have installed player prop bets for Tony Pollard ahead of his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC East rivals take the field in Week 18 when Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Pollard has racked up 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on 39 catches for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
  • He has handled 130, or 29.5%, of his team's 441 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys, who rank first in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 58.4% of the time while running the football 41.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Pollard has averaged 28 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Eagles, 12.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In five games versus the Eagles Pollard has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • Pollard will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 103.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's seventh-ranked rush defense.
  • The Eagles have given up 16 rushing touchdowns, 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Cardinals, Pollard picked up nine yards on three carries.
  • He added 49 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Pollard has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).
  • He also has eight catches for 78 receiving yards (26.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Tony Pollard

130

29.5%

719

2

15

22.1%

5.5

Ezekiel Elliott

219

49.7%

915

10

34

50.0%

4.2

Dak Prescott

48

10.9%

146

1

16

23.5%

3.0

Corey Clement

26

5.9%

82

0

1

1.5%

3.2

