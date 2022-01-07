Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce has tacked on 1,091 yards on 88 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 129 times and puts up 68.2 receiving yards per game.
- Kelce has been the target of 129 of his team's 631 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.
- With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Kelce's 84.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Broncos are 10.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The Broncos have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 226.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Kelce caught five passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Kelce has racked up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 balls on 20 targets.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
