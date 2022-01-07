Travis Kelce will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) are set for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has tacked on 1,091 yards on 88 grabs and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 129 times and puts up 68.2 receiving yards per game.

Kelce has been the target of 129 of his team's 631 passing attempts this season, or 20.4% of the target share.

With 14 targets in the red zone this season, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have thrown the ball in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Kelce's 84.6 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Broncos are 10.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos five times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The Broncos have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 226.9 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the league, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Kelce caught five passes for 25 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Kelce has racked up 216 yards during his last three games (72.0 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 balls on 20 targets.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

