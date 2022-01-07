Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Trevor Lawrence, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Lawrence has recorded 3,418 passing yards (213.6 per game) while going 336-for-570 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • He has added 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Lawrence accounts for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 570 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Lawrence's 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts are 58.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Colts.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Lawrence put together a 193-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 63.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.
  • He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.
  • Lawrence has racked up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (65-for-104) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and three interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

