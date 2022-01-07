Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Trevor Lawrence, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) hit the field against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Lawrence has recorded 3,418 passing yards (213.6 per game) while going 336-for-570 (58.9% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

He has added 317 rushing yards (19.8 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Lawrence accounts for 46.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 570 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Lawrence's 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts are 58.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Colts.

The Colts have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 248.8 yards per game through the air.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Colts defense is ranked 30th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Lawrence put together a 193-yard performance against the Patriots last week, completing 63.0% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.

He added two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry.

Lawrence has racked up 683 passing yards (227.7 per game) and has a 62.5% completion percentage (65-for-104) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 74 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7%

