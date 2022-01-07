Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 90 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.
- The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England
- In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 115.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Patriots.
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.
- Tagovailoa has thrown for 599 passing yards over his last three games (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage (53-of-91), throwing three touchdown passes with four interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
