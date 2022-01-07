In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tua Tagovailoa and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. AFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 2,544 passing yards (159 per game) and has a 67.8% completion percentage this year (248-of-366) while throwing 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 90 rushing yards on 37 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per game.

The Dolphins have run 59.8% passing plays and 40.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Tagovailoa has attempted 49 of his 366 passes in the red zone, accounting for 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

In three matchups against the Patriots, Tagovailoa averaged 115.7 passing yards per game, 115.8 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa threw a touchdown pass once over those outings against the Patriots.

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).

With 20 passing TDs allowed this season, the Patriots defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.

Tagovailoa has thrown for 599 passing yards over his last three games (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage (53-of-91), throwing three touchdown passes with four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6%

