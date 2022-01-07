There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 receptions for 828 yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns.

So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Browns are giving up 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Boyd put together a 36-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Boyd has racked up 217 receiving yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 17 targets over his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

