Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyler Boyd ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 receptions for 828 yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Boyd, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Browns are giving up 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Boyd put together a 36-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Boyd has racked up 217 receiving yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 17 targets over his last three games.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

