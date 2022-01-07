Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd's 94 targets have led to 67 receptions for 828 yards (51.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Boyd's 44.3 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups against the Browns are 8.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Boyd, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Browns are giving up 223.5 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Boyd put together a 36-yard performance against the Chiefs last week on four catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Boyd has racked up 217 receiving yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 17 targets over his last three games.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive