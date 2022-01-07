Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Huntley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Huntley's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Huntley has passed for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (106-for-157), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
  • The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
  • Huntley has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 138.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Huntley did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • The 239.8 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 197 yards and one interception.
  • Huntley tacked on 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per carry.
  • Over his last three games, Huntley has recorded 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 48-for-72 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

138

23.8%

99

1276

9

19

26.8%

Marquise Brown

138

23.8%

88

981

6

14

19.7%

Rashod Bateman

64

11.1%

44

493

1

5

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive