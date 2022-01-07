Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tyler Huntley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Huntley's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Huntley has passed for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (106-for-157), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.

The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.

Huntley has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 138.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Huntley did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.

The 239.8 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 197 yards and one interception.

Huntley tacked on 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per carry.

Over his last three games, Huntley has recorded 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 48-for-72 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

