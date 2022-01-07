Tyler Huntley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Huntley has passed for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 67.5% of his passes (106-for-157), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
- He's also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.
- The Ravens, who rank 16th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.4% of the time.
- Huntley has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Huntley's matchup with the Steelers.
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 138.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Huntley did not throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- The 239.8 yards per game the Steelers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Rams last week, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5%) for 197 yards and one interception.
- Huntley tacked on 54 yards on six carries, averaging nine yards per carry.
- Over his last three games, Huntley has recorded 412 passing yards (137.3 yards per game) while going 48-for-72 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
Huntley's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
138
23.8%
99
1276
9
19
26.8%
Marquise Brown
138
23.8%
88
981
6
14
19.7%
Rashod Bateman
64
11.1%
44
493
1
5
7.0%
Powered By Data Skrive