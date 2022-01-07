Skip to main content
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Before placing any bets on Tyler Lockett's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Lockett has 68 catches (102 targets), leading his team with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) plus six touchdowns.
  • Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.
  • Lockett (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In his 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Lockett's 59.6 receiving yards average is 7.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
  • Lockett has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Cardinals have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Lockett was targeted three times, totaling 24 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Lockett has put together 54 yards (on six grabs) and one touchdown.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

Freddie Swain

39

8.3%

24

318

3

4

8.0%

