Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lockett has 68 catches (102 targets), leading his team with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) plus six touchdowns.
- Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.
- Lockett (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lockett's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In his 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Lockett's 59.6 receiving yards average is 7.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).
- Lockett has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Cardinals have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Lockett was targeted three times, totaling 24 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Lockett has put together 54 yards (on six grabs) and one touchdown.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
Powered By Data Skrive