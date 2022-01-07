Before placing any bets on Tyler Lockett's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lockett has 68 catches (102 targets), leading his team with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) plus six touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.

Lockett (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In his 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Lockett's 59.6 receiving yards average is 7.9 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

Lockett has caught a touchdown pass versus the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The 227.1 passing yards the Cardinals yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 27 passing TDs this season (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Lockett was targeted three times, totaling 24 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Lockett has put together 54 yards (on six grabs) and one touchdown.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

