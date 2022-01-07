Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill has hauled in 110 passes for a team-best 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 156 times and averages 77.3 yards per game.
- Hill has been the target of 24.7% (156 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Against the Broncos, Hill has averaged 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- The Broncos are conceding 226.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and racked up 40 yards on six receptions.
- Hill has recorded 207 receiving yards (69.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 25 targets in his last three games.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
