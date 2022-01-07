Before placing any bets on Tyreek Hill's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill has hauled in 110 passes for a team-best 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 156 times and averages 77.3 yards per game.

Hill has been the target of 24.7% (156 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Hill has averaged 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

The Broncos are conceding 226.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and racked up 40 yards on six receptions.

Hill has recorded 207 receiving yards (69.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 25 targets in his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

