Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Before placing any bets on Tyreek Hill's player prop betting options for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill has hauled in 110 passes for a team-best 1,237 yards and nine touchdowns. He has been targeted 156 times and averages 77.3 yards per game.
  • Hill has been the target of 24.7% (156 total) of his team's 631 passing attempts this season.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have called a pass in 61.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Hill has averaged 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 career matchups, 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
  • The Broncos are conceding 226.9 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos' defense is fourth in the NFL, giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and racked up 40 yards on six receptions.
  • Hill has recorded 207 receiving yards (69.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes on 25 targets in his last three games.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

156

24.7%

110

1237

9

21

23.1%

Travis Kelce

129

20.4%

88

1091

8

14

15.4%

Mecole Hardman

72

11.4%

51

590

2

13

14.3%

Byron Pringle

52

8.2%

37

512

5

5

5.5%

