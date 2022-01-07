In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has racked up 771 yards on 48 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 48.2 yards per game on 86 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 26.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).

In three matchups versus the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.

The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.3 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per catch).

Jefferson has hauled in seven passes (13 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

Powered By Data Skrive