Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Van Jefferson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) are set for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has racked up 771 yards on 48 catches with six touchdowns this season, averaging 48.2 yards per game on 86 targets.
  • Jefferson has been the target of 86 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • Jefferson has seen the ball thrown his way 15 times in the red zone this season, 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his three matchups against the 49ers, Jefferson's 20.7 receiving yards average is 26.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (47.5).
  • In three matchups versus the 49ers, Jefferson has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 227.3 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers' defense is seventh in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and recorded four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per catch).
  • Jefferson has hauled in seven passes (13 targets) for 92 yards (30.7 per game) over his last three games.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

86

15.0%

48

771

6

15

14.0%

Cooper Kupp

184

32.0%

138

1829

15

35

32.7%

Robert Woods

69

12.0%

45

556

4

16

15.0%

Odell Beckham Jr.

77

-

42

519

5

12

-

Powered By Data Skrive