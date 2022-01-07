Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New York Giants (4-12) will carry a five-game losing run into a Week 18 battle against the Washington Football Team (6-10).

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 38-point total in 10 of 16 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 38 points in nine of 16 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 35.3 points per game, 2.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 13.3 more than the 38 total in this contest.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.2 points more than Sunday's over/under of 38.

The 38-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 44.8 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 6-10-0 this year.

Washington's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Football Team average 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants allow (24.6).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 24.6 points.

The Football Team rack up 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6) than the Giants allow per matchup (356.7).

In games that Washington churns out more than 356.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (24 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

This season, the Giants have just two ATS wins in eight games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

New York has eclipsed the over/under in 31.2% of its opportunities this season (five times in 16 games with a set point total).

This season the Giants put up 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team surrender (26.7).

When New York puts up more than 26.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants average 293.9 yards per game, 76.8 fewer yards than the 370.7 the Football Team give up.

In games that New York churns out more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Giants have turned the ball over 27 times, 11 more than the Football Team's takeaways (16).

Home and road insights

New York is 3-4 overall, and 3-4 against the spread, at home.

In seven home games this year, New York has not hit the over.

Giants home games this season average 45.1 total points, 7.1 more than this outing's over/under (38).

Away from home, Washington is 3-5 against the spread, and 3-5 overall.

This year, in five of eight away games Washington has gone over the total.

This season, Football Team away games average 45.4 points, 7.4 more than this matchup's over/under (38).

