Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal has reeled in 37 passes (67 targets) for 377 yards (23.6 per game) with three TDs this season.
- Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.
- Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Jaguars, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars.
- The Jaguars are giving up 245.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Pascal was targeted two times and picked up eight yards on one reception.
- Pascal has grabbed two passes (on four targets) for 31 yards (10.3 per game) over his last three games.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
T.Y. Hilton
32
6.5%
21
292
3
3
4.8%
