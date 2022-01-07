In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Pascal and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC South opponents take the field in Week 18 when Pascal and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal has reeled in 37 passes (67 targets) for 377 yards (23.6 per game) with three TDs this season.

Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.

Pascal has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while running the football 49.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Jaguars, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Jaguars.

The Jaguars are giving up 245.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Pascal was targeted two times and picked up eight yards on one reception.

Pascal has grabbed two passes (on four targets) for 31 yards (10.3 per game) over his last three games.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2% T.Y. Hilton 32 6.5% 21 292 3 3 4.8%

