Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has thrown for 2,247 yards (140.4 ypg) on 206-of-363 passing with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
- He also has 161 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In one matchup against the Bills, Wilson recorded zero passing yards, 197.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.
- The Bills are conceding 185.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
- The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 per game) while completing 59% of his passes (46-of-78), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He has added 103 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
Powered By Data Skrive