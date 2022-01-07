Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Zach Wilson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Wilson's New York Jets (4-12) play the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has thrown for 2,247 yards (140.4 ypg) on 206-of-363 passing with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

He also has 161 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.

The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In one matchup against the Bills, Wilson recorded zero passing yards, 197.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.

The Bills are conceding 185.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.

The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 per game) while completing 59% of his passes (46-of-78), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He has added 103 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2%

Powered By Data Skrive