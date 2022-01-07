Skip to main content
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Sportsbooks have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Zach Wilson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Wilson's New York Jets (4-12) play the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has thrown for 2,247 yards (140.4 ypg) on 206-of-363 passing with eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 161 rushing yards on 27 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
  • The Jets have run 61.6% passing plays and 38.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In one matchup against the Bills, Wilson recorded zero passing yards, 197.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Bills.
  • The Bills are conceding 185.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's best pass defense.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the NFL, giving up 0.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 per game) while completing 59% of his passes (46-of-78), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He has added 103 rushing yards on 10 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

