Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

A.J. Brown will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 59 catches, leading the Titans with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
  • Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
  • Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brown's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Brown's 99 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Texans are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Texans have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Dolphins last week, Brown was targeted five times and totaled 41 yards on two receptions.
  • Brown has 13 receptions (on 21 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Chester Rogers

41

8.2%

28

297

1

3

4.1%

Powered By Data Skrive