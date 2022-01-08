A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 59 catches, leading the Titans with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
- Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Brown's 99 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Texans are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- This week Brown will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Texans have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Dolphins last week, Brown was targeted five times and totaled 41 yards on two receptions.
- Brown has 13 receptions (on 21 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
