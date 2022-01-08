A.J. Brown will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) play the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has been targeted 99 times and has 59 catches, leading the Titans with 801 receiving yards (50.1 ypg) plus four touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.

Brown (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have run 49.2% passing plays and 50.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Houston

Brown's 99 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Texans are 20.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Brown, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (253.4 yards allowed per game).

The Texans have surrendered 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Dolphins last week, Brown was targeted five times and totaled 41 yards on two receptions.

Brown has 13 receptions (on 21 targets) for 186 yards and one touchdown in his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

