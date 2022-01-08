Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Before A.J. Dillon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has racked up 173 carries for 740 yards (46.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 33 catches for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).
  • The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Lions.

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Dillon's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions are 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three games versus the Lions Dillon has not run for a touchdown.
  • The Lions give up 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Lions are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Vikings, Dillon racked up 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • He also reeled in two passes for 20 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Dillon has piled up 30 carries for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

Powered By Data Skrive