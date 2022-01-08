Before A.J. Dillon hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has racked up 173 carries for 740 yards (46.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 33 catches for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).

The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Dillon's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions are 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three games versus the Lions Dillon has not run for a touchdown.

The Lions give up 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Lions are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Vikings, Dillon racked up 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

He also reeled in two passes for 20 yards.

Over his last three games, Dillon has piled up 30 carries for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

