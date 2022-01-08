A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has racked up 173 carries for 740 yards (46.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 33 catches for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 419 times this season, and he's taken 173 of those attempts (41.3%).
- The Packers have thrown the football in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Dillon's 11.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Lions are 34.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three games versus the Lions Dillon has not run for a touchdown.
- The Lions give up 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Lions are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (18).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Vikings, Dillon racked up 63 yards on 14 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- He also reeled in two passes for 20 yards.
- Over his last three games, Dillon has piled up 30 carries for 126 yards (42.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Dillon also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
Powered By Data Skrive