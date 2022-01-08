Skip to main content
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

There will be player prop bet markets available for A.J. Green ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Green's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green's 50 grabs have led to 825 yards (51.6 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times.
  • So far this season, 15.0% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.
  • With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Green has averaged 39 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Seahawks, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups with the Seahawks, Green has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The 282.9 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cowboys, Green was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 74 yards (24.7 yards per reception).
  • Green has put up 171 yards in his last three games (57.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 17 targets.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

