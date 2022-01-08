There will be player prop bet markets available for A.J. Green ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Green's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West rivals at State Farm Stadium.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green's 50 grabs have led to 825 yards (51.6 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times.

So far this season, 15.0% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Green has averaged 39 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Seahawks, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Seahawks, Green has not had a TD catch.

Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 282.9 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cowboys, Green was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 74 yards (24.7 yards per reception).

Green has put up 171 yards in his last three games (57.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 17 targets.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

