A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green's 50 grabs have led to 825 yards (51.6 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 83 times.
- So far this season, 15.0% of the 552 passes thrown by his team have gone Green's way.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Green has been on the receiving end of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while running the football 45.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Green has averaged 39 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Seahawks, 16.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Seahawks, Green has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 282.9 yards per game the Seahawks are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cowboys, Green was targeted six times and recorded three catches for 74 yards (24.7 yards per reception).
- Green has put up 171 yards in his last three games (57.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 17 targets.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
