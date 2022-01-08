Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green Bay's top rusher, Jones, has carried the ball 171 times for 799 yards (49.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 52 catches for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
- He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).
- The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 28.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of eight games against the Lions Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
- The Lions allow 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Jones ran the ball eight times for 76 yards (9.5 yards per carry).
- Jones also added 30 yards on five receptions.
- Jones has put up 200 rushing yards on 33 carries (66.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
- He also has 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) on 12 catches, with one TD.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
