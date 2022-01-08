Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green Bay's top rusher, Jones, has carried the ball 171 times for 799 yards (49.9 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 52 catches for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.

He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 28.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of eight games against the Lions Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

The Lions allow 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Jones ran the ball eight times for 76 yards (9.5 yards per carry).

Jones also added 30 yards on five receptions.

Jones has put up 200 rushing yards on 33 carries (66.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.

He also has 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) on 12 catches, with one TD.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

