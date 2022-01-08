Skip to main content
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Aaron Jones for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) meet the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green Bay's top rusher, Jones, has carried the ball 171 times for 799 yards (49.9 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 52 catches for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups, 28.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of eight games against the Lions Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • The Lions allow 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Lions are ranked 26th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (18).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Jones ran the ball eight times for 76 yards (9.5 yards per carry).
  • Jones also added 30 yards on five receptions.
  • Jones has put up 200 rushing yards on 33 carries (66.7 yards per game) with zero touchdowns during his last three games.
  • He also has 63 receiving yards (21.0 per game) on 12 catches, with one TD.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

Powered By Data Skrive