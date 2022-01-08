Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Rodgers, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Rodgers has collected 3,977 passing yards (248.6 yards per game) while going 352-for-513 (68.6% completion percentage) and throwing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 94 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.

Rodgers has attempted 107 of his 513 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 122.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those matchups against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

In his last three outings, Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 76 of 103 passes (73.8%), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3%

