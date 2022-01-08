Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Aaron Rodgers, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at Ford Field.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Rodgers has collected 3,977 passing yards (248.6 yards per game) while going 352-for-513 (68.6% completion percentage) and throwing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 94 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.
  • Rodgers has attempted 107 of his 513 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 122.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those matchups against the Lions.
  • Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • In his last three outings, Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 76 of 103 passes (73.8%), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

