Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Rodgers has collected 3,977 passing yards (248.6 yards per game) while going 352-for-513 (68.6% completion percentage) and throwing 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 94 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.
- Rodgers has attempted 107 of his 513 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Rodgers' matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In nine matchups against the Lions, Rodgers averaged 262.7 passing yards per game, 122.2 yards more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those matchups against the Lions.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Lions defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- In his last three outings, Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 per game) while completing 76 of 103 passes (73.8%), with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Powered By Data Skrive