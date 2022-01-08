Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

Before placing any bets on Alexander Mattison's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) square off against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has 473 yards on 129 carries (29.6 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his five career matchups against the Bears, Mattison averaged two rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bears.
  • Conceding 126.4 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • Mattison also added 13 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Mattison has rushed for 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.
  • He's also caught seven passes for 42 yards.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive