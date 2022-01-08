Before placing any bets on Alexander Mattison's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Mattison and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) square off against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has 473 yards on 129 carries (29.6 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) with one touchdown.

He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his five career matchups against the Bears, Mattison averaged two rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bears.

Conceding 126.4 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).

Recent Performances

Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

Mattison also added 13 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, Mattison has rushed for 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught seven passes for 42 yards.

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

