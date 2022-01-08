Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has 473 yards on 129 carries (29.6 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.
- He's also caught 31 passes for 225 yards (14.1 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has handled 129, or 30.2%, of his team's 427 rushing attempts this season.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 42.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Bears.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his five career matchups against the Bears, Mattison averaged two rushing yards per game, 21.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown versus the Bears.
- Conceding 126.4 rushing yards per game, the Bears have the 24th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Vikings are up against the NFL's 12th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (14 this season).
Recent Performances
- Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- Mattison also added 13 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Mattison has rushed for 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught seven passes for 42 yards.
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
Powered By Data Skrive