Before Allen Lazard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Lazard's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has put up a 438-yard season so far (27.4 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes on 54 targets.

So far this season, 9.7% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.

Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 1.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lazard, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Lions have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Lazard grabbed six passes for 72 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.

Lazard has racked up 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

