Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has put up a 438-yard season so far (27.4 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes on 54 targets.
- So far this season, 9.7% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
- Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 1.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lazard, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Lazard grabbed six passes for 72 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
- Lazard has racked up 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
