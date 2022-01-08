Skip to main content
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Before Allen Lazard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Lazard's Green Bay Packers (13-3) and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals at Ford Field.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has put up a 438-yard season so far (27.4 per game) with six touchdowns, hauling in 35 passes on 54 targets.
  • So far this season, 9.7% of the 558 passes thrown by his team have gone Lazard's way.
  • Lazard has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 1.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lazard, in six matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions have allowed 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Lazard grabbed six passes for 72 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted six times.
  • Lazard has racked up 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 passes on 15 targets over his last three outings.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

Aaron Jones

65

11.6%

52

391

6

15

13.8%

