Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Before placing any wagers on Alvin Kamara's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara's team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 210 carries, with four touchdowns.
  • He also has 423 receiving yards (26.4 per game) on 45 catches, with five TDs.
  • He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kamara's matchup with the Falcons.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In three of nine games against the Falcons Kamara has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The Falcons give up 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Falcons have given up 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, Kamara rushed 13 times for 32 yards.
  • He chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • Kamara has 37 carries for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) during his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

Powered By Data Skrive