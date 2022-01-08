Before placing any wagers on Alvin Kamara's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) take on the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara's team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 210 carries, with four touchdowns.

He also has 423 receiving yards (26.4 per game) on 45 catches, with five TDs.

He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In three of nine games against the Falcons Kamara has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The Falcons give up 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Falcons have given up 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, Kamara rushed 13 times for 32 yards.

He chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Kamara has 37 carries for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) during his last three games.

He's also averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

