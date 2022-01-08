Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara's team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) have come on 210 carries, with four touchdowns.
- He also has 423 receiving yards (26.4 per game) on 45 catches, with five TDs.
- He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Kamara has averaged 50.8 rushing yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Falcons, 10.7 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In three of nine games against the Falcons Kamara has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The Falcons give up 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Falcons have given up 19 rushing TDs. They are ranked 27th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, Kamara rushed 13 times for 32 yards.
- He chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
- Kamara has 37 carries for 102 yards (34.0 yards per game) during his last three games.
- He's also averaged 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching nine passes for 88 yards and one touchdown.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
