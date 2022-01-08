Amari Cooper has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Saturday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Cooper's Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's stat line this year features 63 grabs for 786 yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 49.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 97 times.

Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.

Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cooper's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his eight matchups against the Eagles, Cooper's 80 receiving yards average is 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (62.5).

Cooper has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.

The Eagles are giving up 229.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Cooper was targeted seven times and totaled 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooper hauled in 111 yards (on 12 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 37.0 yards per game.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

Powered By Data Skrive