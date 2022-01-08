Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper's stat line this year features 63 grabs for 786 yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 49.1 yards per game, and has been targeted 97 times.
- Cooper has been the target of 15.7% (97 total) of his team's 619 passing attempts this season.
- Cooper has seen the ball thrown his way 16 times in the red zone this season, 17.4% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his eight matchups against the Eagles, Cooper's 80 receiving yards average is 17.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (62.5).
- Cooper has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Eagles date back to 2016.
- The Eagles are giving up 229.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have conceded 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Cooper was targeted seven times and totaled 18 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Cooper hauled in 111 yards (on 12 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three games. He was targeted 23 times, and averaged 37.0 yards per game.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
