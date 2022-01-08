Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Amon-Ra St. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC North opponents hit the field in Week 18 when St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) meet the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown has reeled in 82 balls, with a team-high 803 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 108 times, and is averaging 50.2 yards per game.

St.Brown has been the target of 108 of his team's 561 passing attempts this season, or 19.3% of the target share.

St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one matchup against the Packers, St.Brown's 18 receiving yards total is 52.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.

The Packers are allowing 231.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Seahawks, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, totaling 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.

St.Brown's stat line during his last three games includes 25 grabs for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 97.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

