Amon-Ra St. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Detroit vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds
Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- St.Brown has reeled in 82 balls, with a team-high 803 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 108 times, and is averaging 50.2 yards per game.
- St.Brown has been the target of 108 of his team's 561 passing attempts this season, or 19.3% of the target share.
- St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.
- The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Packers.
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his one matchup against the Packers, St.Brown's 18 receiving yards total is 52.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.
- The Packers are allowing 231.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Packers have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Seahawks, St.Brown was targeted 11 times, totaling 111 yards on eight receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- St.Brown's stat line during his last three games includes 25 grabs for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 97.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.
St.Brown's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amon-Ra St. Brown
108
19.3%
82
803
4
12
19.4%
T.J. Hockenson
84
15.0%
61
583
4
9
14.5%
Kalif Raymond
66
11.8%
44
475
3
6
9.7%
D'Andre Swift
73
13.0%
58
436
2
7
11.3%
Powered By Data Skrive