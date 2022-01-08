Bookmakers have posted player prop betting options for Andy Dalton ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Dalton's Chicago Bears (6-10) and the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North foes at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dalton leads Chicago with 1,190 passing yards (74.4 ypg) on 116-of-188 with seven touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.

The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Dalton accounts for 14.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 188 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dalton's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Dalton averaged 105.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings, 113.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

In his only game with a TD pass against the Vikings over those outings, Dalton threw multiple touchdown passes.

Note: Dalton's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 272.1 yards per game through the air.

The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Dalton went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 173 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Dalton added three carries for 14 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt in the running game.

Dalton has thrown for 173 yards while completing 51.4% of his passes (18-of-35), with one touchdown and one interception over his last three outings (57.7 per game).

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive