Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dalton leads Chicago with 1,190 passing yards (74.4 ypg) on 116-of-188 with seven touchdowns against seven interceptions this season.
- He's also carried the ball 15 times for 69 yards, averaging 4.3 yards per game.
- The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Dalton accounts for 14.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 20 of his 188 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Dalton averaged 105.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings, 113.2 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- In his only game with a TD pass against the Vikings over those outings, Dalton threw multiple touchdown passes.
- Note: Dalton's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 272.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Dalton went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 173 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Dalton added three carries for 14 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per attempt in the running game.
- Dalton has thrown for 173 yards while completing 51.4% of his passes (18-of-35), with one touchdown and one interception over his last three outings (57.7 per game).
Dalton's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
