Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

There will be player prop bet markets available for Antonio Gibson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has ran for a team-leading 891 yards on 237 attempts (55.7 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.1 receiving yards per game, catching 41 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 440 times this season, and he's carried 237 of those attempts (53.9%).
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gibson's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Gibson's 39.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Giants are 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson, in three matchups against the Giants, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 122.9 yards per game.
  • The Giants have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.
  • Gibson has run for 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.
  • And he has added eight catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

237

53.9%

891

6

38

55.9%

3.8

Taylor Heinicke

58

13.2%

310

1

10

14.7%

5.3

Jaret Patterson

62

14.1%

245

2

6

8.8%

4.0

J.D. McKissic

48

10.9%

212

2

6

8.8%

4.4

Powered By Data Skrive