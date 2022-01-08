There will be player prop bet markets available for Antonio Gibson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gibson's Washington Football Team (6-10) and the New York Giants (4-12) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has ran for a team-leading 891 yards on 237 attempts (55.7 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He also averages 18.1 receiving yards per game, catching 41 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 440 times this season, and he's carried 237 of those attempts (53.9%).

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New York

Gibson's 39.7 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Giants are 19.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson, in three matchups against the Giants, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Giants have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 122.9 yards per game.

The Giants have given up 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Gibson has run for 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

And he has added eight catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one receiving TD.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 53.9% 891 6 38 55.9% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 58 13.2% 310 1 10 14.7% 5.3 Jaret Patterson 62 14.1% 245 2 6 8.8% 4.0 J.D. McKissic 48 10.9% 212 2 6 8.8% 4.4

