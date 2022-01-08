Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

NFC West foes will do battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet the Seattle Seahawks (6-10).

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in eight of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 31.2% of Seattle's games (5/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.

Sunday's total is 0.5 points lower than the two team's combined 48.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 1.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 10-6-0 this season.

So far this season, the Cardinals have been installed as favorites by a 6-point margin or more six times and are 3-3 ATS in those games.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cardinals put up 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks surrender (21.0).

Arizona is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 21.0 points.

The Cardinals average 377.9 yards per game, only 5.9 fewer than the 383.8 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

In games that Arizona piles up over 383.8 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Cardinals have 14 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 17 takeaways.

Seahawks stats and trends

In Seattle's 16 games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Seahawks have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 6 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 16 opportunities (37.5%).

This season the Seahawks score just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals give up (20.5).

Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Seahawks collect 317.2 yards per game, only 5.7 fewer than the 322.9 the Cardinals allow.

In games that Seattle piles up more than 322.9 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

At home, the Cardinals have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or greater.

In seven home games this year, Arizona has gone over the total three times.

This season, Cardinals home games average 48.2 points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (48).

In away games, Seattle is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 6-point underdogs or more.

Seattle has hit the over twice in eight away games this season.

This season, Seahawks away games average 47.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (48).

