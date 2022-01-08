Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Austin Ekeler and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 847 yards (52.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
  • He also has 65 receptions for 612 yards (38.3 per game) and seven TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 190 of those attempts (47.3%).
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Ekeler averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 30.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Allowing 116.1 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This year the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

  • Ekeler put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • Ekeler tacked on three catches for 54 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Ekeler has racked up 29 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also grabbed seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

190

47.3%

847

11

44

45.4%

4.5

Justin Jackson

65

16.2%

344

2

19

19.6%

5.3

Justin Herbert

61

15.2%

301

3

21

21.6%

4.9

Joshua Kelley

33

8.2%

102

0

5

5.2%

3.1

Powered By Data Skrive