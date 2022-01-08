In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Austin Ekeler and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West opponents at Allegiant Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 847 yards (52.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns.

He also has 65 receptions for 612 yards (38.3 per game) and seven TDs.

His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 190 of those attempts (47.3%).

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Ekeler averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 30.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Allowing 116.1 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.

This year the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).

Recent Performances

Ekeler put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.

Ekeler tacked on three catches for 54 yards.

Over his last three games, Ekeler has racked up 29 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also grabbed seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 per game).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 190 47.3% 847 11 44 45.4% 4.5 Justin Jackson 65 16.2% 344 2 19 19.6% 5.3 Justin Herbert 61 15.2% 301 3 21 21.6% 4.9 Joshua Kelley 33 8.2% 102 0 5 5.2% 3.1

