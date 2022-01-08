Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has carried the ball 190 times for a team-high 847 yards (52.9 per game), with 11 touchdowns.
- He also has 65 receptions for 612 yards (38.3 per game) and seven TDs.
- His team has run the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 190 of those attempts (47.3%).
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Ekeler averaged 88.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Raiders, 30.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup versus the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Allowing 116.1 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 21st-ranked run defense in the league.
- This year the Raiders are ranked 23rd in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (17).
Recent Performances
- Ekeler put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
- Ekeler tacked on three catches for 54 yards.
- Over his last three games, Ekeler has racked up 29 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also grabbed seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 per game).
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
190
47.3%
847
11
44
45.4%
4.5
Justin Jackson
65
16.2%
344
2
19
19.6%
5.3
Justin Herbert
61
15.2%
301
3
21
21.6%
4.9
Joshua Kelley
33
8.2%
102
0
5
5.2%
3.1
