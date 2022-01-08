Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will try to stop a five-game slide against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 16 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41 points in nine of 16 chances this season.

Sunday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 46.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 41-point total for this game is 2.7 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Against the spread, Baltimore is 8-8-0 this year.

This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Baltimore has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Ravens put up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per outing the Steelers surrender.

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.1 points.

The Ravens average 378.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 359.9 the Steelers give up per contest.

Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals more than 359.9 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has played 16 games, with seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Steelers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

This season the Steelers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (23.5).

When Pittsburgh records more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow per matchup (366.5).

In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.

The Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (14).

Home and road insights

Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.

At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

Baltimore has gone over the total in five of eight games at home this year.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (41).

Away from home, Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

In seven away games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).

