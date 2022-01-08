Skip to main content
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will try to stop a five-game slide against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 16 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 41 points in nine of 16 chances this season.
  • Sunday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 43.8 points per game average.
  • This contest's over/under is 6.6 points lower than the 47.6 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 46.9 points, a number 5.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41-point total for this game is 2.7 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Against the spread, Baltimore is 8-8-0 this year.
  • This season, the Ravens are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Baltimore has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens put up 23.4 points per game, comparable to the 24.1 per outing the Steelers surrender.
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.1 points.
  • The Ravens average 378.7 yards per game, just 18.8 more than the 359.9 the Steelers give up per contest.
  • Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall when the team totals more than 359.9 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Pittsburgh has played 16 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Steelers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • This season the Steelers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (23.5).
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens allow per matchup (366.5).
  • In games that Pittsburgh picks up over 366.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall.
  • The Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, five more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (14).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home.
  • At home, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
  • Baltimore has gone over the total in five of eight games at home this year.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.5 points, 7.5 more than this contest's over/under (41).
  • Away from home, Pittsburgh is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • In seven away games this season, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (41).

