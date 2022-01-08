Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Ben Roethlisberger has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on nine rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • In nine matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game, 34.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in each of those games against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five matchups.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • With 30 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 ypg), completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive