Ben Roethlisberger has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger has thrown for 3,496 yards (218.5 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 64.2% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He has tacked on nine rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown, averaging 0.6 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In nine matchups against the Ravens, Roethlisberger averaged 277 passing yards per game, 34.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger recorded one touchdown pass in each of those games against the Ravens, while throwing multiple TDs in five matchups.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs conceded this year, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Browns, Roethlisberger went 24-for-46 (52.2 percent) for 123 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Roethlisberger has thrown for 430 yards (143.3 ypg), completing 59.4% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with -1 rushing yards (-0.3 ypg) on four carries with one rushing touchdown.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive