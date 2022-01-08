Before placing any wagers on Brandin Cooks' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooks' Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooks' team-high 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) have come on 87 catches (130 targets) plus six touchdowns.

Cooks has been the target of 25.3% (130 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have thrown the football in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

This week Cooks will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).

With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up 66 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Cooks' 21 targets have led to 14 grabs for 168 yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 130 25.3% 87 1011 6 10 20.4% Nico Collins 53 10.3% 30 379 1 6 12.2% Chris Conley 37 7.2% 22 323 2 1 2.0% David Johnson 38 7.4% 29 217 1 7 14.3%

