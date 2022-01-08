Skip to main content
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Before placing any wagers on Brandin Cooks' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Cooks' Houston Texans (4-12) and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) meet in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South foes at NRG Stadium.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooks' team-high 1,011 receiving yards (63.2 per game) have come on 87 catches (130 targets) plus six touchdowns.
  • Cooks has been the target of 25.3% (130 total) of his team's 513 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Cooks has been on the receiving end of 20.4% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 56.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Cooks has averaged 71 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Cooks has caught a touchdown pass versus the Titans twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • This week Cooks will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense (261.5 yards allowed per game).
  • With 21 passing TDs conceded this year, the Titans defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Cooks was targeted 11 times and racked up 66 yards on seven receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Cooks' 21 targets have led to 14 grabs for 168 yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns in his last three games.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

130

25.3%

87

1011

6

10

20.4%

Nico Collins

53

10.3%

30

379

1

6

12.2%

Chris Conley

37

7.2%

22

323

2

1

2.0%

David Johnson

38

7.4%

29

217

1

7

14.3%

