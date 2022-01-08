Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds
Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Aiyuk has put up a 719-yard campaign so far (44.9 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 77 targets.
- So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
- Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
- The Rams are giving up 258.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Aiyuk put together a 94-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches (23.5 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
- Over his last three games, Aiyuk's 13 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 170 yards (56.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandon Aiyuk
77
16.0%
50
719
5
10
16.9%
Deebo Samuel
115
23.9%
73
1310
6
8
13.6%
George Kittle
87
18.1%
66
900
6
8
13.6%
Kyle Juszczyk
38
7.9%
30
296
1
5
8.5%
