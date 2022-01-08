Brandon Aiyuk has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Aiyuk has put up a 719-yard campaign so far (44.9 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 77 targets.

So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.

Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.

The Rams are giving up 258.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Aiyuk put together a 94-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches (23.5 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.

Over his last three games, Aiyuk's 13 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 170 yards (56.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandon Aiyuk 77 16.0% 50 719 5 10 16.9% Deebo Samuel 115 23.9% 73 1310 6 8 13.6% George Kittle 87 18.1% 66 900 6 8 13.6% Kyle Juszczyk 38 7.9% 30 296 1 5 8.5%

