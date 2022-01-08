Skip to main content
Brandon Aiyuk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Brandon Aiyuk has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Aiyuk's San Francisco 49ers (9-7) and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West opponents at SoFi Stadium.

Brandon Aiyuk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Aiyuk has put up a 719-yard campaign so far (44.9 receiving yards per game) with five touchdowns, reeling in 50 balls on 77 targets.
  • So far this season, 16.0% of the 481 passes thrown by his team have gone Aiyuk's way.
  • Aiyuk (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.9% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 13th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Aiyuk has averaged 19 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Rams, 31.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In two matchups, Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Rams.
  • The Rams are giving up 258.5 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the league, giving up 0.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Aiyuk put together a 94-yard performance against the Texans last week on four catches (23.5 yards per reception) while being targeted six times.
  • Over his last three games, Aiyuk's 13 targets have resulted in nine grabs for 170 yards (56.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Aiyuk's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandon Aiyuk

77

16.0%

50

719

5

10

16.9%

Deebo Samuel

115

23.9%

73

1310

6

8

13.6%

George Kittle

87

18.1%

66

900

6

8

13.6%

Kyle Juszczyk

38

7.9%

30

296

1

5

8.5%

