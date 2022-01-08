Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds
Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edwards' 30 receptions have gotten him 508 yards (31.8 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times.
- Edwards has been the target of 54 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Chargers, Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 22.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Edwards, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Chargers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
- Edwards' three catches (six targets) have netted him 8 yards (2.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Bryan Edwards
54
9.1%
30
508
3
7
10.1%
Hunter Renfrow
123
20.8%
99
1025
7
21
30.4%
Darren Waller
84
14.2%
53
643
2
11
15.9%
Zay Jones
62
10.5%
42
519
1
3
4.3%
