Bryan Edwards Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Bryan Edwards ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards' 30 receptions have gotten him 508 yards (31.8 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times.
  • Edwards has been the target of 54 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Chargers, Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 22.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Edwards, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Chargers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.
  • Edwards' three catches (six targets) have netted him 8 yards (2.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Bryan Edwards

54

9.1%

30

508

3

7

10.1%

Hunter Renfrow

123

20.8%

99

1025

7

21

30.4%

Darren Waller

84

14.2%

53

643

2

11

15.9%

Zay Jones

62

10.5%

42

519

1

3

4.3%

