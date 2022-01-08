Sportsbooks have installed player props for Bryan Edwards ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC West opponents play in Week 18 when Edwards and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) meet the Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) at Allegiant Stadium.

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Odds

Bryan Edwards Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards' 30 receptions have gotten him 508 yards (31.8 per game) and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 54 times.

Edwards has been the target of 54 of his team's 591 passing attempts this season, or 9.1% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Edwards has been on the receiving end of 10.1% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the football in 60.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Against the Chargers, Edwards has averaged 1.3 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups, 22.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Edwards, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 237.6 passing yards the Chargers yield per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Chargers have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Edwards did not record a catch in last week's game against the Colts.

Edwards' three catches (six targets) have netted him 8 yards (2.7 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Edwards' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Bryan Edwards 54 9.1% 30 508 3 7 10.1% Hunter Renfrow 123 20.8% 99 1025 7 21 30.4% Darren Waller 84 14.2% 53 643 2 11 15.9% Zay Jones 62 10.5% 42 519 1 3 4.3%

