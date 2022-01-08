Skip to main content
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will aim to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the New York Jets (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • So far this season, 68.8% of New York's games (11/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 40.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 6.7 points fewer than the 47.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Buffalo has nine wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • The Bills have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Buffalo has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Bills rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets give up (29.8).
  • When Buffalo scores more than 29.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Bills collect 379.3 yards per game, only 16.7 fewer than the 396.0 the Jets allow per matchup.
  • When Buffalo churns out more than 396.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Jets score just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).
  • When New York scores more than 17.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
  • The Jets average 322.2 yards per game, 35.7 more yards than the 286.5 the Bills allow.
  • When New York picks up over 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
  • The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 16-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In eight games at home this year, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.
  • Bills home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).
  • New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-6 overall, in away games.
  • This season, in four of seven away games New York has gone over the total.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.6 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

