Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Buffalo Bills (10-6) will aim to extend their three-game winning run when they meet the New York Jets (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 40.5 points in nine of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 68.8% of New York's games (11/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 40.5.

The two teams combine to average 47.3 points per game, 6.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.7 points fewer than the 47.2 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 47.8 points per game in 2021, 7.3 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Jets games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has nine wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Bills have been favored by 16 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Buffalo has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (eight times over 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bills rack up just 1.3 fewer points per game (28.5) than the Jets give up (29.8).

When Buffalo scores more than 29.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Bills collect 379.3 yards per game, only 16.7 fewer than the 396.0 the Jets allow per matchup.

When Buffalo churns out more than 396.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over 22 times, eight more than the Jets' takeaways (14).

Jets stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities (10 times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Jets score just 1.4 more points per game (18.8) than the Bills allow (17.4).

When New York scores more than 17.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Jets average 322.2 yards per game, 35.7 more yards than the 286.5 the Bills allow.

When New York picks up over 286.5 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Jets have turned the ball over 27 times, three fewer times than the Bills have forced turnovers (30).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bills are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 16-point favorites or greater at home.

In eight games at home this year, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

Bills home games this season average 46.1 total points, 5.6 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

New York has two wins against the spread, and is 1-6 overall, in away games.

This season, in four of seven away games New York has gone over the total.

This season, Jets away games average 43.6 points, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under (40.5).

