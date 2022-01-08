C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah's stat line reveals 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 30.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 63 times.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Uzomah has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Browns, 4.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In nine matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up 32 yards on four receptions.
- Uzomah's 12 grabs have led to 86 yards (28.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Powered By Data Skrive