Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Before placing any bets on C.J. Uzomah's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah's stat line reveals 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 30.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 63 times.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Uzomah has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Browns, 4.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In nine matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
  • The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up 32 yards on four receptions.
  • Uzomah's 12 grabs have led to 86 yards (28.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive