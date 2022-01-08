Before placing any bets on C.J. Uzomah's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North rivals at FirstEnergy Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah's stat line reveals 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns. He puts up 30.8 yards per game, and has been targeted 63 times.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the ball 44.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Uzomah has averaged 21.6 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Browns, 4.9 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In nine matchups with the Browns, Uzomah has had a TD catch three times, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The 223.5 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Browns have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Uzomah was targeted six times and racked up 32 yards on four receptions.

Uzomah's 12 grabs have led to 86 yards (28.7 per game) over his last three games. He was targeted 17 times.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3%

