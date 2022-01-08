Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds
Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (97.7 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also adds 230 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Newton's 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers are 116.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TDs twice.
- Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
- The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
- Newton has racked up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage this year (25-of-51) while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also added 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Newton's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
