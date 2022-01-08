There will be player props available for Cam Newton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Cam Newton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (97.7 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also adds 230 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Newton's 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers are 116.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TDs twice.

Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.

The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.

Newton has racked up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage this year (25-of-51) while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also added 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

