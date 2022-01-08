Skip to main content
Cam Newton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

There will be player props available for Cam Newton before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Newton's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Cam Newton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Newton leads Carolina with 684 passing yards (97.7 per game) and has a 54.8% completion percentage this year (69-of-126) while throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also adds 230 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Newton has attempted seven of his 126 passes in the red zone, accounting for 6.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Newton's 186.5 passing yards per game in eight matchups against the Buccaneers are 116.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Newton threw a touchdown pass in four of those games against the Buccaneers, and threw multiple TDs twice.
  • Note: Newton's stats vs. Buccaneers date back to 2016.
  • The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers allow per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, conceding 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Newton did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Saints.
  • Newton has racked up 217 passing yards (72.3 per game) and has a 49% completion percentage this year (25-of-51) while throwing one touchdown and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also added 118 rushing yards (39.3 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Newton's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

