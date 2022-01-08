Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Cameron Brate and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Brate's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) and the Carolina Panthers (5-11) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South rivals at Raymond James Stadium.

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Odds

Cameron Brate Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brate has added 28 receptions for 233 yards and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 54 times, producing 14.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 7.8% of the 692 passes thrown by his team have gone Brate's way.

Brate (20 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.2% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brate has averaged 25.2 receiving yards per game over his nine career matchups against the Panthers, 6.7 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brate, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch three times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 202.1 yards per game the Panthers are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers have given up 23 passing TDs this year (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Brate hauled in two passes for five yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.

During his last three games, Brate's six grabs (on 11 targets) have led to 38 receiving yards (12.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Brate's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cameron Brate 54 7.8% 28 233 4 20 17.2% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

