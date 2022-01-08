Before placing any wagers on Carson Wentz's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents take the field in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 3,378 yards (211.1 per game) while completing 62.6% of his passes (305-of-487), with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.

He has tacked on 198 rushing yards on 54 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 12.4 yards per game.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Wentz's 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars are 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Jaguars.

This week Wentz will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).

The Jaguars' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.

Wentz has passed for 430 yards (143.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.2% of his passes (39-for-67) with four touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2%

