Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Before placing any wagers on Carson Wentz's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC South opponents take the field in Week 18 when Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 3,378 yards (211.1 per game) while completing 62.6% of his passes (305-of-487), with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He has tacked on 198 rushing yards on 54 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 12.4 yards per game.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Wentz's 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars are 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Jaguars.
  • This week Wentz will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Jaguars' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Wentz has passed for 430 yards (143.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.2% of his passes (39-for-67) with four touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

122

24.8%

82

1018

5

15

23.8%

Zach Pascal

67

13.6%

37

377

3

12

19.0%

Jonathan Taylor

47

9.6%

37

342

2

2

3.2%

