Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 3,378 yards (211.1 per game) while completing 62.6% of his passes (305-of-487), with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He has tacked on 198 rushing yards on 54 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 12.4 yards per game.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz has thrown 63 passes in the red zone this season, 37.7% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wentz's matchup with the Jaguars.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Wentz's 233 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Jaguars are 1.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz had one multiple-TD outing over those games against the Jaguars.
- This week Wentz will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (245.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Jaguars' defense is 10th in the NFL, allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Raiders last week, Wentz went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 148 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Wentz has passed for 430 yards (143.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 58.2% of his passes (39-for-67) with four touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 31 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 13 carries.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
Powered By Data Skrive