In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on CeeDee Lamb for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) play the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has hauled in 77 balls, with a team-high 1,057 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times, and is averaging 66.1 yards per game.

Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.

Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Lamb has averaged 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Eagles, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Lamb has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.

The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up 51 yards on three receptions.

Lamb's 13 grabs have led to 167 yards (55.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 118 19.1% 77 1057 6 10 10.9% Dalton Schultz 101 16.3% 75 787 6 12 13.0% Amari Cooper 97 15.7% 63 786 8 16 17.4% Cedrick Wilson 55 8.9% 40 483 4 8 8.7%

