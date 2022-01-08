CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has hauled in 77 balls, with a team-high 1,057 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times, and is averaging 66.1 yards per game.
- Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
- Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Lamb has averaged 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Eagles, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Lamb has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up 51 yards on three receptions.
- Lamb's 13 grabs have led to 167 yards (55.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
118
19.1%
77
1057
6
10
10.9%
Dalton Schultz
101
16.3%
75
787
6
12
13.0%
Amari Cooper
97
15.7%
63
786
8
16
17.4%
Cedrick Wilson
55
8.9%
40
483
4
8
8.7%
