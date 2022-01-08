Skip to main content
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on CeeDee Lamb for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) play the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has hauled in 77 balls, with a team-high 1,057 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 118 times, and is averaging 66.1 yards per game.
  • Lamb has been the target of 118 of his team's 619 passing attempts this season, or 19.1% of the target share.
  • Lamb (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 92 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have called a pass in 58.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks first in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Lamb has averaged 52.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Eagles, 17.8 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Lamb has caught a touchdown pass versus the Eagles once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Eagles have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 229.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cardinals last week, Lamb was targeted four times and racked up 51 yards on three receptions.
  • Lamb's 13 grabs have led to 167 yards (55.7 per game) during his last three games. He was targeted 18 times.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

118

19.1%

77

1057

6

10

10.9%

Dalton Schultz

101

16.3%

75

787

6

12

13.0%

Amari Cooper

97

15.7%

63

786

8

16

17.4%

Cedrick Wilson

55

8.9%

40

483

4

8

8.7%

