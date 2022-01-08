In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Chase Claypool and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North opponents take the field in Week 18 when Claypool and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds

Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Claypool has put together an 823-yard season so far (51.4 yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 54 passes on 98 targets.

So far this season, 15.8% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.

Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

In his three matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards average is 5.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times, picking up 17 yards on three receptions.

Claypool has caught seven passes on 17 targets for 70 yards over his last three games, averaging 23.3 yards per game.

Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

