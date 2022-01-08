Chase Claypool Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Odds
Chase Claypool Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Claypool has put together an 823-yard season so far (51.4 yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 54 passes on 98 targets.
- So far this season, 15.8% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Claypool's way.
- Claypool (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.9% of the time while running the ball 38.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- In his three matchups against the Ravens, Claypool's 48.7 receiving yards average is 5.8 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
- Claypool has caught a touchdown pass against the Ravens once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- With 30 passing TDs allowed this season, the Ravens defense is ranked 30th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Claypool was targeted nine times, picking up 17 yards on three receptions.
- Claypool has caught seven passes on 17 targets for 70 yards over his last three games, averaging 23.3 yards per game.
Claypool's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
