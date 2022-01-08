Chase Edmonds Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds
Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Edmonds has rushed for 592 yards (37.0 per game) on 116 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also added 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).
- He has received 116 of his team's 468 carries this season (24.8%).
- The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edmonds' matchup with the Seahawks.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Edmonds' 17.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Seahawks are 1.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown against the Seahawks.
- Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Edmonds picked up 53 yards on 18 carries.
- He tacked on 29 yards on five receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Edmonds has 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).
Edmonds' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chase Edmonds
116
24.8%
592
2
20
21.3%
5.1
James Conner
187
40.0%
700
14
39
41.5%
3.7
Kyler Murray
83
17.7%
388
5
23
24.5%
4.7
Eno Benjamin
27
5.8%
87
1
1
1.1%
3.2
Powered By Data Skrive