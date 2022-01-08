Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Chase Edmonds for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Edmonds and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Odds

Chase Edmonds Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edmonds has rushed for 592 yards (37.0 per game) on 116 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also added 43 catches for 311 yards (19.4 per game).

He has received 116 of his team's 468 carries this season (24.8%).

The Cardinals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Edmonds' matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Edmonds' 17.6 rushing yards per game in his seven career matchups against the Seahawks are 1.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Edmonds has not rushed for a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Edmonds will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 113.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 18th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Seahawks are ranked 19th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (15).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Edmonds picked up 53 yards on 18 carries.

He tacked on 29 yards on five receptions.

Over his last three outings, Edmonds has 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.

He's also caught 13 passes for 100 yards (33.3 per game).

Edmonds' Arizona Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chase Edmonds 116 24.8% 592 2 20 21.3% 5.1 James Conner 187 40.0% 700 14 39 41.5% 3.7 Kyler Murray 83 17.7% 388 5 23 24.5% 4.7 Eno Benjamin 27 5.8% 87 1 1 1.1% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive