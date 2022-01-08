Skip to main content
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

There will be player prop betting options available for Christian Kirk before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets), leading his team with 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) plus five touchdowns.
  • Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.
  • Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups versus the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).
  • The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 282.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Seahawks have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Kirk put together a 79-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Kirk's 22 grabs (30 targets) have netted him 221 yards (73.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

