There will be player prop betting options available for Christian Kirk before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Kirk has 75 catches (100 targets), leading his team with 939 receiving yards (58.7 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Kirk has been the target of 18.1% (100 total) of his team's 552 passing attempts this season.

Kirk (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 54.1% passing plays and 45.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Seattle

Against the Seahawks, Kirk has averaged 29.5 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups, 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Seahawks, Kirk has had a TD catch once (including multiple scores in that game).

The Seahawks have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 282.9 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Kirk put together a 79-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on six catches while being targeted nine times.

Kirk's 22 grabs (30 targets) have netted him 221 yards (73.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

