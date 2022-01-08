Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carolina's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 163 times for 564 yards (35.3 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 23 catches for 166 yards (10.4 per game).

He has handled 163, or 38.0%, of his team's 429 rushing attempts this season.

The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Hubbard recorded nine rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, conceding 91.4 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

Hubbard put together a 55-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.

He also caught three passes for 13 yards.

In his last three games, Hubbard has run for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 163 38.0% 564 5 24 36.9% 3.5 Christian McCaffrey 99 23.1% 442 1 16 24.6% 4.5 Cam Newton 47 11.0% 230 5 8 12.3% 4.9 Sam Darnold 40 9.3% 203 5 8 12.3% 5.1

