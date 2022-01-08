Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carolina's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 163 times for 564 yards (35.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 23 catches for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
- He has handled 163, or 38.0%, of his team's 429 rushing attempts this season.
- The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Hubbard recorded nine rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, conceding 91.4 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hubbard put together a 55-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
- He also caught three passes for 13 yards.
- In his last three games, Hubbard has run for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
163
38.0%
564
5
24
36.9%
3.5
Christian McCaffrey
99
23.1%
442
1
16
24.6%
4.5
Cam Newton
47
11.0%
230
5
8
12.3%
4.9
Sam Darnold
40
9.3%
203
5
8
12.3%
5.1
