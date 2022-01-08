Skip to main content
Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Bookmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Chuba Hubbard, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. NFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carolina's top rusher, Hubbard, has carried the ball 163 times for 564 yards (35.3 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 23 catches for 166 yards (10.4 per game).
  • He has handled 163, or 38.0%, of his team's 429 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Panthers, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.4% of the time while running the football 43.6% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Hubbard recorded nine rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Buccaneers, 34.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hubbard did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, conceding 91.4 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have given up 11 rushing touchdowns, fifth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hubbard put together a 55-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Saints, carrying the ball 17 times while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also caught three passes for 13 yards.
  • In his last three games, Hubbard has run for 104 yards on 31 carries (34.7 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

163

38.0%

564

5

24

36.9%

3.5

Christian McCaffrey

99

23.1%

442

1

16

24.6%

4.5

Cam Newton

47

11.0%

230

5

8

12.3%

4.9

Sam Darnold

40

9.3%

203

5

8

12.3%

5.1

