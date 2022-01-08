Skip to main content
Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Cleveland Browns (7-9) in Week 18.

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.
  • So far this season, 81.2% of Cincinnati's games (13/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 10.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 44.4 points per game, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Browns games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 9.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-9-0 this season.
  • The Browns have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Browns put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).
  • Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
  • The Browns average 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals give up per outing.
  • In games that Cleveland picks up more than 349.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (19).
  • In Cincinnati's 16 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).
  • Cincinnati is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.
  • The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns allow (319.6).
  • In games that Cincinnati amasses more than 319.6 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.
  • This season the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this season.
  • At home, as 6-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).
  • In three of eight home games this season, Cleveland has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).
  • Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, on the road.
  • The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • Cincinnati has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.
  • The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

