Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) will attempt to extend their three-game winning run versus the Cleveland Browns (7-9) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Browns vs. Bengals

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 37.5-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.

So far this season, 81.2% of Cincinnati's games (13/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.3, is 10.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 44.4 points per game, 6.9 more than this contest's over/under.

Browns games this season feature an average total of 45.9 points, a number 8.4 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bengals have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 9.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Browns stats and trends

Against the spread, Cleveland is 7-9-0 this season.

The Browns have been favored by 6 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Browns put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals surrender (22.2).

Cleveland is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Browns average 338.4 yards per game, only 10.9 fewer than the 349.3 the Bengals give up per outing.

In games that Cleveland picks up more than 349.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Bengals have forced (19).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cleveland's matchup with the Bengals.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 16 games this season, it has nine wins against the spread.

The Bengals have been underdogs by 6 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Cincinnati's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Bengals put up 5.6 more points per game (27.8) than the Browns surrender (22.2).

Cincinnati is 8-3 against the spread and 9-2 overall in games when it scores more than 22.2 points.

The Bengals rack up 53.1 more yards per game (372.7) than the Browns allow (319.6).

In games that Cincinnati amasses more than 319.6 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall.

This season the Bengals have turned the ball over 21 times, two more than the Browns' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

Cleveland is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 6-point favorites or more, the Browns have one win ATS (1-2).

In three of eight home games this season, Cleveland has hit the over.

The average point total in Browns home games this season is 44.1 points, 6.6 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

Cincinnati is 5-2 against the spread, and 5-2 overall, on the road.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 6-point underdogs or more away from home.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in seven road games this year.

The average point total in Bengals away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this outing's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.