Clyde Edwards-Helaire Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (32.3 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 19 catches for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 119 of his team's 402 carries this season (29.6%).
  • The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 7.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In one of three games versus the Broncos Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, giving up 109.8 yards per game.
  • This year the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.
  • Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries (19.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

119

29.6%

517

4

12

16.7%

4.3

Darrel Williams

137

34.1%

541

6

28

38.9%

3.9

Patrick Mahomes II

57

14.2%

327

2

13

18.1%

5.7

Derrick Gore

44

10.9%

226

2

8

11.1%

5.1

