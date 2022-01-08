Before Clyde Edwards-Helaire hits the field for Saturday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Edwards-Helaire and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) ready for an AFC West matchup in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Odds

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Edwards-Helaire has 517 yards on 119 carries (32.3 ypg) this season, with four rushing touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 129 yards (8.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 119 of his team's 402 carries this season (29.6%).

The Chiefs, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Edwards-Helaire's 33.3 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 7.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In one of three games versus the Broncos Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

In terms of defending against the run, the Broncos are 13th in the NFL, giving up 109.8 yards per game.

This year the Broncos are ranked third in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

Edwards-Helaire did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Bengals.

Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 59 yards on 18 carries (19.7 yards per game) with one touchdown during his last three games.

Edwards-Helaire's Kansas City Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Clyde Edwards-Helaire 119 29.6% 517 4 12 16.7% 4.3 Darrel Williams 137 34.1% 541 6 28 38.9% 3.9 Patrick Mahomes II 57 14.2% 327 2 13 18.1% 5.7 Derrick Gore 44 10.9% 226 2 8 11.1% 5.1

