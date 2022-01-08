Cole Kmet Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds
Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kmet has hauled in 56 catches for 564 yards this year. He has been targeted 88 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.
- So far this season, 17.8% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Kmet's way.
- Kmet has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- In three matchups versus the Vikings, Kmet has not had a touchdown catch.
- The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 272.1 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Giants, Kmet was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 25 yards.
- Kmet's 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three games.
Kmet's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
Marquise Goodwin
37
7.5%
18
300
1
3
5.2%
