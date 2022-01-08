Skip to main content
Cole Kmet Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Before Cole Kmet hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kmet and the Chicago Bears (6-10) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kmet has hauled in 56 catches for 564 yards this year. He has been targeted 88 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.
  • So far this season, 17.8% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Kmet's way.
  • Kmet has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • In three matchups versus the Vikings, Kmet has not had a touchdown catch.
  • The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 272.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Giants, Kmet was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 25 yards.
  • Kmet's 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three games.

Kmet's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Marquise Goodwin

37

7.5%

18

300

1

3

5.2%

