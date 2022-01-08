Before Cole Kmet hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Kmet and the Chicago Bears (6-10) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Odds

Cole Kmet Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kmet has hauled in 56 catches for 564 yards this year. He has been targeted 88 times and averages 35.3 receiving yards.

So far this season, 17.8% of the 494 passes thrown by his team have gone Kmet's way.

Kmet has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 20.7% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears have thrown the football in 52.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 26th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his three matchups against the Vikings, Kmet's 30 receiving yards average is 5.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

In three matchups versus the Vikings, Kmet has not had a touchdown catch.

The Vikings have the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 272.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Giants, Kmet was targeted five times and recorded three catches for 25 yards.

Kmet's 19 targets have led to 13 grabs for 145 yards (48.3 per game) over his last three games.

Kmet's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9% Marquise Goodwin 37 7.5% 18 300 1 3 5.2%

