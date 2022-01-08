Before placing any bets on Cooper Kupp's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has been targeted 184 times and has 138 catches, leading the Rams with 1,829 yards (114.3 ypg) while also scoring 15 touchdowns this season.

Kupp has been the target of 184 of his team's 575 passing attempts this season, or 32.0% of the target share.

With 35 targets in the red zone this season, Kupp has been on the receiving end of 32.7% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his eight matchups against the 49ers, Kupp's 29.9 receiving yards average is 88.6 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (118.5).

In eight matchups, Kupp has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the 49ers.

This week Kupp will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (227.3 yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have given up 22 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them seventh among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Kupp caught six passes for 95 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Kupp's stat line over his last three games includes 25 grabs for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 113.3 yards per game, and was targeted 33 times.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

